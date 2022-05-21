 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concordia University graduates

Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates on May 7. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

The following area students were among those who graduated:

Arlington: Landon Walkenhorst, Bachelor of Science in Education.

Fremont: Garret Drews, Bachelor of Music; Autumn Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education and Lutheran Teachers Diploma.

Scribner: Kaylee Boyle, Bachelor of Science.

Wahoo: Theresa Tvrdy, Bachelor of Science in Education.

