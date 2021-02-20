Concordia University graduates

Concordia University
Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to 142 students in December 2020 and January 2021 who completed their studies at Concordia University, Nebraska, in Seward.
Amanda Vacha of Fremont earned a Master of Education degree. Tencie Tonniges of Wahoo earned a Master of Science degree.
