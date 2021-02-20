 Skip to main content
Concordia University graduates
Concordia University graduates

Concordia University

Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward

Pell grant students: 24%

Students with federal loans: 54%

Cost to attend: $37,601

Price after financial aid: $19,450

6-year graduation rate: 67%

Median debt: $15,155

Began repayment in five years: 80%

Average earnings after 10 years: $44,100

Concordia University

Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to 142 students in December 2020 and January 2021 who completed their studies at Concordia University, Nebraska, in Seward.

Amanda Vacha of Fremont earned a Master of Education degree. Tencie Tonniges of Wahoo earned a Master of Science degree.

