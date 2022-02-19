 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concordia University honors list

Concordia University

Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward

Pell grant students: 24%

Students with federal loans: 54%

Cost to attend: $37,601

Price after financial aid: $19,450

6-year graduation rate: 67%

Median debt: $15,155

Began repayment in five years: 80%

Average earnings after 10 years: $44,100

 Courtesy photo

Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Fremont: Lauren Baker, Autumn Johnson, Aubrey Rathke.

Hooper: Riley Hoetfelker.

Wahoo: Trey Scheef.

