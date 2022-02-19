Concordia University honors list

Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Fremont: Lauren Baker, Autumn Johnson, Aubrey Rathke.
Hooper: Riley Hoetfelker.
Wahoo: Trey Scheef.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today