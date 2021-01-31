 Skip to main content
Concordia University honors list
Concordia University honors list

Concordia University

Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward

Concordia University

Concordia University, Nebraska, named 244 students to its honors list for the fall 2020 semester. The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Area students receiving fall 2020 term honors include: Autumn Johnson and Aubrey Rathke, both of Fremont.

