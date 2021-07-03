 Skip to main content
Concordia University spring dean's list
Concordia University spring dean's list

Concordia University, Nebraska named 239 students to its honors list for the spring 2021 semester.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Autumn Johnson of Fremont, Aubrey Rathke.

Wahoo: Theresa Tvrdy.

