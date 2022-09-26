 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congressman Flood announces 2022 service academy nominations process

U.S. Congressman Flood has announced that he is now accepting applications for 2022 United States Air Force, Merchant Marines, West Point Military, and Naval Academy nominations.

“America’s military academies have a longstanding history of training our nation’s top military leaders,” said Congressman Flood. “For candidates who are nominated and admitted, this program will allow them to serve the United States while attending a tuition-free education at a distinguished academy. I take the privilege of nominating people to the military academies very seriously and look forward to announcing nominees in the coming months.”

The deadline for applications is Oct. 28, 2022. For more information on the nomination, visit Flood’s website at flood.house.gov/.

 Photo provided from Mike Flood/The Journal
