Cornhusker Marching Band will make season debut on Sept. 4

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 296-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2021 debut Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against Fordham.

It will be the band’s first in-person performance at the stadium since November 2019.

“We’re off to a great start with a successful camp and are looking forward to returning to Memorial Stadium to perform for 90,000 of our best friends and spark the game-day atmosphere with our spirit and energy,” said Tony Falcone, director of the Cornhusker Marching Band.

This year’s band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 74% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-three percent of the students are music or music education majors. The rest are studying in more than 60 other degree programs across campus. Each band member passed two auditions to gain admittance to the group.

The following area students are members of this year’s marching band:

Cedar Bluffs: Hailey Anderson, alto saxophone, sophomore, physics; Katie Pace, trumpet, senior, environmental restoration science;

Fremont: Grant Westerman, clarinet, sophomore, music.