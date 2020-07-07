COVID-19 prepares Midland University for its next phase in online education

When Midland University became one of the first universities in the country to close its campus because of COVID-19 in early March, it didn’t have much time to prepare for what came next.
In just 48 hours, the school was forced to quickly pivot from making a decision to close campus after dozens of students were exposed to the virus while volunteering at a basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA and was forced to prepare to teach online classes for the 1,400 students who attend the university.
Susan Kruml, the school’s vice president for Academic Affairs, said the weekend-long transition that took place from March 7-8 was a stressful one.
However, she said the university was already moving forward in a direction to place a stronger emphasis on online learning.
“Because we’ve been moving in that direction, I would say it was a mixed bag,” she said. “I think some of faculty who have been using active learning and really using lots of activities and having students do more content-related things outside of the classroom were better equipped.”
Undergraduate instruction at the university has been following a path to implement active learning into the classroom. Kruml described active learning as a more involved, engaging style of learning for students.
She compared this to passive learning, something she referred to as the traditional “sage on a stage” environment that comes to mind when most students visualize lectures given in college.
“The idea is, when you get to the classroom, you’re doing activities and solving problems and that sort of thing,” she said.
That type of learning can even transition over into online education.
Kruml broke down online learning into two different spectrums typically used in online classrooms across the country: synchronous and asynchronous learning.
Synchronous learning allows students to follow lectures in real-time, while asynchronous learning could be pre-recorded lectures or activities for students to access when its convenient for them.
Kruml said the university’s goal is to provide face-to-face learning that employs those active learning techniques, which can then be translated into asynchronous courses for students without having to create a separate course.
That goal was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic when both students and faculty were forced to abruptly transition to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester.
“What COVID-19 has done for us is that it has pushed this kind of initiative that we’ve been working on forward faster and at the same time,” she said.
Midland’s transition to online courses was made easier thanks to the school’s 1:1 initiative introduced last fall that provided iPads to students at the university. Kruml said the technology.
“ ... Frankly we just lucked out we did it in the fall, which meant it was that much easier for us to go online and we did do synchronous online,” she said.
The lessons learned from the school’s response to the sudden shift in instruction during the spring will pay dividends when class resumes in the fall and beyond, Kruml said.
“It gave us a great opportunity,” she said. “I mean, baptism by fire, right? It was absolutely baptism by fire. What we did after that semester was over was a lot of reflection on what was horrible and what was good and how can we leverage this and how can we not do that.”
Director of Innovative Teaching James Miller said he has tried to look at events caused by the pandemic from a glass half-full perspective.
“This pandemic was a catalyst for improved online instruction and adoption of new technologies,” he said in an email. “I am so proud of and impressed by our faculty. They have embraced this new reality and are taking the time over the summer to prepare for fall eventualities.”
For the upcoming semester, Kruml said there is no way to completely mitigate the virus on campus. She said there will be instances where either students or faculty may have to miss classes because of COVID-19 exposure.
In that instance, she said the online learning tools the school has built on since the end of the spring semester will come into play.
“In doing an active-learning model, you’re basically building content that you expect students to use anyway before coming to class,” Kruml said. “We will likely record sessions, maybe not in an ideal way, but knowing that we need to for those students that miss out.”
Faculty are already practicing ways to tailor their courses to fit both face-to-face and online instruction simultaneously.
Midland is implementing an 11-week faculty development course for the school’s estimated 150 faculty members.
“It’s designed to take them through preparing their courses for possible online teaching or simultaneous teaching using one of their own courses,” Kruml said in a previous article.
The class not only allows faculty to prepare their courses for potential online or simultaneous learning situations, but it also gives faculty the chance to experience taking an online course from the perspective of a student.
Further down the road, Kruml said she could see new models for online education being implemented in undergraduate education. She noted one specifically called a high-flex model.
Kruml said the model is slowly permeating through the higher education system and is based with student flexibility at the forefront. It gives students the option to choose between online or in-person instruction for their courses.
“The complication and the challenge of that, and there’s a lot written in higher education about this, is then you are basically teaching two separate courses; one synchronous and and one asynchronous,” she said.
Kruml said she believes there is a way to remove that complication.
“In my opinion, the best practices we are using online are the same ones we should be using in face to face anyway,” she said. “That’s really what it comes down to for me.”
Miller said he was excited about the tools the school will be able to implement leading into the new semester. These tools, which feature everything from interactive video and student-teacher connectivity, are meant to improve the student experience at the school.
“I see Midland as a Midwest bright-spot committed to innovation and providing our students with a liberal arts education that will serve them in whatever they decide to pursue in the future,” he said.
Kruml said courses, both online and face to face, can be equally good or bad, but both can be improved through the active-learning model.
“I think the trick lies in the active-learning model, which I think we need to do both for face-to-face courses and online,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!