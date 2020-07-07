COVID-19 prepares Midland University for its next phase in online education

“ ... Frankly we just lucked out we did it in the fall, which meant it was that much easier for us to go online and we did do synchronous online,” she said.

The lessons learned from the school’s response to the sudden shift in instruction during the spring will pay dividends when class resumes in the fall and beyond, Kruml said.

“It gave us a great opportunity,” she said. “I mean, baptism by fire, right? It was absolutely baptism by fire. What we did after that semester was over was a lot of reflection on what was horrible and what was good and how can we leverage this and how can we not do that.”

Director of Innovative Teaching James Miller said he has tried to look at events caused by the pandemic from a glass half-full perspective.

“This pandemic was a catalyst for improved online instruction and adoption of new technologies,” he said in an email. “I am so proud of and impressed by our faculty. They have embraced this new reality and are taking the time over the summer to prepare for fall eventualities.”

For the upcoming semester, Kruml said there is no way to completely mitigate the virus on campus. She said there will be instances where either students or faculty may have to miss classes because of COVID-19 exposure.