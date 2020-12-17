Cozy Toes: FHS students collect socks for local folks

Cynthia Swanda, Memory Support director, appreciates the donation.

"We love the community involvement with the residents," Swanda said. "Any time they do a drive like this, it puts a huge smile on the residents' faces, which absolutely warms our hearts. We truly appreciate FHS thinking of us."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the socks will be dropped off.

“But in the past, our kids have been able to sit down and talk with some of the residents,” Strickler said. “We’ve had a lot of really good experiences.”

Last year, the students unexpectedly were asked to sing Christmas carols with residents in the Memory Support Center.

“One of the guys there wanted to sing carols with them and the kids were very unsure about doing that,” she said. “Then he was singing along and all the residents were singing along and clapping and smiling.”

The situation would prove heartwarming for the students.

“Initially, they were uncomfortable and then when they saw the smiles and the joy on the residents’ faces, it really made their day,” Strickler said.

And it perhaps it was a lesson about how showing a little care for others can bring warmth to the givers, too.

