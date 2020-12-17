Cozy Toes: FHS students collect socks for local folks

Kristen Strickler knew the students didn’t expect to sing Christmas carols.
They just planned to take socks to residents at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens and the Memory Support Center.
But then they were asked to sing.
What happened next would become a nice memory for students and the business and graphic arts teacher at Fremont High School.
Once again this year, FHS students have been involved in Operation Cozy Toes, a joint venture between the Spanish Honor Society, Business Honor Society and the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
“We have been doing this for approximately five years,” Strickler said.
Students collect donations for warm, cozy socks. Students wrap individual pairs of socks.
They deliver the socks to residents at Shalimar Gardens and the Memory Support Center, she said.
“We are trying to provide a bright spot in the lives of some of our elderly, because we know at the holidays some of our elderly residents don’t have a lot of family close by or family to spend the holiday with,” Strickler said.
Support Local Journalism
Students spent time wrapping socks on Tuesday and the cozy footwear is set to be delivered Friday.
Cynthia Swanda, Memory Support director, appreciates the donation.
"We love the community involvement with the residents," Swanda said. "Any time they do a drive like this, it puts a huge smile on the residents' faces, which absolutely warms our hearts. We truly appreciate FHS thinking of us."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the socks will be dropped off.
“But in the past, our kids have been able to sit down and talk with some of the residents,” Strickler said. “We’ve had a lot of really good experiences.”
Last year, the students unexpectedly were asked to sing Christmas carols with residents in the Memory Support Center.
“One of the guys there wanted to sing carols with them and the kids were very unsure about doing that,” she said. “Then he was singing along and all the residents were singing along and clapping and smiling.”
The situation would prove heartwarming for the students.
“Initially, they were uncomfortable and then when they saw the smiles and the joy on the residents’ faces, it really made their day,” Strickler said.
And it perhaps it was a lesson about how showing a little care for others can bring warmth to the givers, too.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!