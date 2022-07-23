 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton University graduates

Education News

Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the BIG EAST Conference, held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Gabrielle Keaton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; James Kostal, Bachelor of Science in Physics, magna cum laude; Catherine Walker, Bachelor of Arts, Certificate in Business Administration, magna cum laude.

Wahoo: Mary Pockrandt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude.

Waterloo: Mackenzie Carlson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude.

West Point: Kaitlyn Pilakowski, Bachelor of Science.

