Creighton University graduates

Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the BIG EAST Conference, held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Gabrielle Keaton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; James Kostal, Bachelor of Science in Physics, magna cum laude; Catherine Walker, Bachelor of Arts, Certificate in Business Administration, magna cum laude.
Wahoo: Mary Pockrandt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude.
Waterloo: Mackenzie Carlson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude.
West Point: Kaitlyn Pilakowski, Bachelor of Science.