Creighton University graduates

Creighton University

There was pomp – and a very unconventional circumstance – as Creighton University awarded more than 2,200 degrees during virtual commencement ceremonies on May 15 and 16.

This marked the first time in the school’s 142-year history that the ceremonies were held online, driven by restrictions imposed to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the May 16 degree-conferral ceremony, participants gathered in virtual settings to hear an address from the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, Ph.D., president of Creighton University, and participate in the traditional turning of their tassels, signifying the earning of a degree.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Wesley Walling, Master of Business Administration.

Hooper: Grayce McCormick, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude.

