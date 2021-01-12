Dahl provides bond issue survey update, new FPS board member Pamela Murphy sworn in during Monday meeting

Incoming Fremont Public Schools Board member Pamela Murphy officially filled the seat of former board member Terry Sorensen during Monday's FPS Board of Education meeting.
Murphy unseated Sorensen, who previously served on the board for the last eight years, in November's general election. The retired assistant principal at Fremont Middle School and longtime FPS employee received 6,365 of the 17,110 votes cast during the election.
Board President Sandi Proskovec thanked Sorensen for his service during the last eight years.
"Over the last eight years, the FPS school district has been made better because of the input from Sorensen," she said. "One of my favorite qualities of Terry is his ability to meet everyone's needs. He's good at hearing input and making suggestions that brings the best of all sides together."
The board also had elections for the positions of board president, vice president and secretary. Proskovec, along with board members Dan Moran and Todd Hanson all retained their respective roles as president, vice president and secretary.
Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl also provided an update on a communitywide survey that was distributed on Thursday gauging interest on a potential 2021 bond issue.
As of Monday afternoon, Dahl said about 855 people had completed the survey. The survey, which is available through Friday, asks participants questions ranging from their overall support of a bond issue to their ranking of facilities across the district.
Dahl said the survey is moving along in the right direction, but said the district is planning additional efforts to boost community interaction later in the week.
"Once we get this data point back, we'll be able to share that with the board," he said. "We want to establish a citizens' committee to help us move forward and ultimately bring a recommendation for the board later this spring."
The board unanimously approved four new early dismissal days in February and March to allow for additional time for teachers to create online course material for students participating in the district's virtual learning option.
The four early dismissals will be split between February and March evenly. Classes will dismiss in the afternoon on Feb. 12 and 26. In March, classes will be dismissed early on March 5 and 26.
Fremont High School will dismiss at 1 p.m., elementary schools will dismiss at 1:10 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and Fremont Middle School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.
Earlier in the meeting, Fremont Education Association President Doug Sheppard thanked both FPS administration and the board for recognizing the need for additional time to prepare for online learning during the spring semester.
FPS already allocated two additional early dismissal days this month — Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 — to allow for teacher planning.