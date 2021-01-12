Dahl provides bond issue survey update, new FPS board member Pamela Murphy sworn in during Monday meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dahl said the survey is moving along in the right direction, but said the district is planning additional efforts to boost community interaction later in the week.

"Once we get this data point back, we'll be able to share that with the board," he said. "We want to establish a citizens' committee to help us move forward and ultimately bring a recommendation for the board later this spring."

The board unanimously approved four new early dismissal days in February and March to allow for additional time for teachers to create online course material for students participating in the district's virtual learning option.

The four early dismissals will be split between February and March evenly. Classes will dismiss in the afternoon on Feb. 12 and 26. In March, classes will be dismissed early on March 5 and 26.

Fremont High School will dismiss at 1 p.m., elementary schools will dismiss at 1:10 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and Fremont Middle School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.

Earlier in the meeting, Fremont Education Association President Doug Sheppard thanked both FPS administration and the board for recognizing the need for additional time to prepare for online learning during the spring semester.