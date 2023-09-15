The Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund (DGSHF) is now accepting applications for grant funding to further charitable causes and organizations that are promoting education and educational practices related to soil health and regenerative agriculture, including but not limited to no-till farming, water conservation, tree conservation and planting cover crops.

Established as an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, DGSHF raises funds to award grants twice per year that support education and programming for youth, current and future farmers, ranchers and others directly involved in agriculture in Nebraska and surrounding states.

A volunteer fund advisory committee that determines grant awardees prioritizes projects supporting current and future growers (adults or youth) in adopting practices that address water quality and soil health, such as cover crops, reduced tillage, complex crop rotations and nutrient management to reduce soil erosion, nutrient run-off and greenhouse gas emissions.

For example, the Battle Creek High School FFA chapter received $1,500 in October 2022 that they used to purchase a state-of-the-art, environmentally controlled grow room that was utilized for cover crop experiments. The group won a state FFA contest and qualified as a top 10 finalist for the 2023 National FFA Convention Agriscience Fair.

Ag teachers, agriscience innovators, educators, current and future farmers and ranchers are urged to apply for a DGSHF grant. Applications are being accepted now with a deadline of Oct. 1, 2023, for an award of up to $1,500. The application is a one-page online form available at https://go.unl.edu/dggrant.

Questions may be directed to Randy Pryor, UNL Emeritus Extension Educator, and Dan Gillespie, Soil Health Fund Advisory Chair, at randy.pryor@unl.edu.