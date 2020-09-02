David Rangeloff receives FBLA-PBL Business Person of the Year award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Rangeloff was one of two recipients of the national Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Business Person of the Year.

Rangeloff, a veterans representative at the Nebraska Department of Labor, was nominated by the Midland University PBL chapter for PBL Nebraska State Business Person of the Year and was selected to represent the state’s PBL chapter for the national honor.

Rangeloff, who also serves as the executive director of the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition, has been heavily involved in Midland’s PBL chapter over the last four years.

“I’m very honored to receive the award from the university,” he said.

In addition to regularly speaking at chapter meetings, Rangeloff said the chapter often helps volunteer in community service projects to benefit Fremont’s veteran population.

In July, Rangeloff and the FEAV hosted a cruise-in at Tin Lizzy Tavern to raise money for wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans.

Between different fundraising efforts spearheaded by Rangeloff and the local PBL chapter, $3,500 has been raised to go toward shadowboxes for veterans and $2,100 has been raised for wheelchair ramp construction.