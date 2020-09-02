David Rangeloff receives FBLA-PBL Business Person of the Year award

David Rangeloff was one of two recipients of the national Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Business Person of the Year.
Rangeloff, a veterans representative at the Nebraska Department of Labor, was nominated by the Midland University PBL chapter for PBL Nebraska State Business Person of the Year and was selected to represent the state’s PBL chapter for the national honor.
Rangeloff, who also serves as the executive director of the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition, has been heavily involved in Midland’s PBL chapter over the last four years.
“I’m very honored to receive the award from the university,” he said.
In addition to regularly speaking at chapter meetings, Rangeloff said the chapter often helps volunteer in community service projects to benefit Fremont’s veteran population.
In July, Rangeloff and the FEAV hosted a cruise-in at Tin Lizzy Tavern to raise money for wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans.
Between different fundraising efforts spearheaded by Rangeloff and the local PBL chapter, $3,500 has been raised to go toward shadowboxes for veterans and $2,100 has been raised for wheelchair ramp construction.
“Midland University values the veteran community in Fremont,” Rangeloff said. “There are lots of veterans in Fremont who need this attention.”
Despite the work he’s dedicated toward the chapter, Rangeloff said he was surprised to receive the award.
“I’m proud that there are young leaders that are able to come together for this cause,” he said.
Those who wish to donate online may visit www.facfoundation.org/ways-to-give/give-now.html.
From there, you can follow these steps to donate to the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition:
- Scroll down to “make a gift by credit card.”
- Select the fly-out menu marked “support a specific fund.”
- Scroll down to “Other Funds” and type in “Fremont Area Veterans Coalition.”
- Complete the remaining donation information.
