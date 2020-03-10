Daycares not swamped with kids after school closings; still continue good hygiene practices

In light of temporary school closings in Fremont, parents who work outside of their homes must decide where to place children who aren’t old enough to stay by themselves.
But day care centers in town reached Monday haven’t been swamped with calls.
On Saturday, officials announced the closings after a 36-year-old woman who’d participated in a Special Olympics basketball game on Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA later tested positive for COVID-19. She is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling with her father overseas earlier that month.
Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School will be closed until March 14. So will the Bergan Early Childhood Education Center and Trinity Early Childhood Center.
FPS’s regularly scheduled spring break will take place March 15-22.
Myra Katherine Hale, owner and director of Pearl Academy in Fremont, said when she learned Bergan and Trinity’s day cares would be closed, she contacted people from the medical community and decided to stay open.
She anticipated calls from parents needing a place for their children.
“I expected to receive calls, but I think a lot of families that have the available resources are hiring some of the teenagers who aren’t in school or having older siblings watch the kids,” she said.
On Monday, Hale said Pearl was only at about 50 percent capacity.
“We usually average between 50 and 60 kiddos and we have 32 today,” Hale said.
Pearl is licensed to care for 96 children from 6 weeks old to 12 years.
Erin Bussen, director of Growing Hearts Daycare at Fremont Nazarene Church, said that center is licensed to serve 135 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.
It serves 22 school-age children, but on Monday only three families contacted her to say their youngsters wouldn’t be coming.
Bussen said they called because either the parents are teachers, who also are out of school, or they have older children who can watch the younger ones.
Otherwise, most of the school-age children have come to daycare.
Bussen said she’s gotten a couple of inquiries and is looking to see if they would be able to bring in any other children.
“We stay pretty full and most the centers do, so that’s the issue,” Bussen said.
Mindy Olson is director of day care at the First Lutheran Church Early Learning Center, which serves 75 children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. The facility is at capacity.
Olson said a couple parents opted to keep children home on Monday. But like Growing Hearts, the center at First Lutheran serves several youngsters whose parents are teachers.
And some children were sick with colds on Monday.
In the meantime, day cares have been taking steps to avoid potential problems.
“We posted a message on our Facebook yesterday (Sunday) stating that we would be open and that we were cleaning the building over the weekend as an extra precaution,” Bussen said about Growing Hearts. “I will say I always pride myself on having one of the cleanest centers, but right now I would say it’s the cleanest it has ever been.”
Olson said First Lutheran had a company come in and sanitize all of the classrooms during the weekend.
Pearl Academy underwent a thorough cleaning as well.
“To the tune of about 10 hours!” Hale said. “As a daycare, we already are very careful about disinfecting and sanitizing. We follow strict standards sent by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services), but in addition to that spent the greater part of Saturday and Sunday cleaning given the special circumstances regarding this virus.”
Daycare directors said they continue to employ good hygiene practices.
Bussen said Growing Hearts employees are expected to wash their hands after using the restroom and use hand sanitizer after wiping a child’s nose. Employees wear gloves when they change diapers or help a child in the bathroom.
“We’re potty-training kids so we’re teaching kids to wash their hands,” she said. “We have ABC songs we sing while we wash their hands. In that aspect, my teachers are expected to have good hygiene, because they’re teaching good hygiene.”
Olson said precautionary steps have been taken at First Lutheran as well.
“We’ve had more sanitizer out, gone over procedures again with all of our staff – hand washing, disinfecting – making sure all of our daily routines are still in place,” Olson said.
Hale said Pearl Academy is taking precautions as well.
“We are doing hand washing when they first come in and we are doing fever checks,” she said. “If anyone became symptomatic, they would be sent home immediately.”
She added something for parents needing daycare for their children.
“If anyone is in need of care, we are happy to help,” Hale said.