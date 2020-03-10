Daycares not swamped with kids after school closings; still continue good hygiene practices

On Monday, Hale said Pearl was only at about 50 percent capacity.

“We usually average between 50 and 60 kiddos and we have 32 today,” Hale said.

Pearl is licensed to care for 96 children from 6 weeks old to 12 years.

Erin Bussen, director of Growing Hearts Daycare at Fremont Nazarene Church, said that center is licensed to serve 135 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

It serves 22 school-age children, but on Monday only three families contacted her to say their youngsters wouldn’t be coming.

Bussen said they called because either the parents are teachers, who also are out of school, or they have older children who can watch the younger ones.

Otherwise, most of the school-age children have come to daycare.

Bussen said she’s gotten a couple of inquiries and is looking to see if they would be able to bring in any other children.

“We stay pretty full and most the centers do, so that’s the issue,” Bussen said.

Mindy Olson is director of day care at the First Lutheran Church Early Learning Center, which serves 75 children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. The facility is at capacity.