Deadline is March 26 to submit senior photos for Fremont Tribune's graduation section

The Fremont Tribune will again be honoring graduating seniors in our 2021 Graduation & Beyond section in May.
The deadline to turn in senior photos is Friday, March 26.
Support Local Journalism
Photos can be emailed (.jpg format) to tgreunke@fremonttribune.com. The Tribune’s office is currently closed for walk-in customers, but we do have a drop slot to the left of our front door if you wish to drop off a print of your photo. Be sure to include your full name and school with your photo.
Up-close, head and shoulders, color photos are strongly encouraged for best reproduction.
If you have any questions, contact Tammy Greunke at tgreunke@fremonttribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.