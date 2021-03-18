 Skip to main content
Deadline is March 26 to submit senior photos for Fremont Tribune's graduation section
Deadline is March 26 to submit senior photos for Fremont Tribune's graduation section

The Fremont Tribune will again be honoring graduating seniors in our 2021 Graduation & Beyond section in May.

The deadline to turn in senior photos is Friday, March 26.

Photos can be emailed (.jpg format) to tgreunke@fremonttribune.com. The Tribune’s office is currently closed for walk-in customers, but we do have a drop slot to the left of our front door if you wish to drop off a print of your photo. Be sure to include your full name and school with your photo.

Up-close, head and shoulders, color photos are strongly encouraged for best reproduction.

If you have any questions, contact Tammy Greunke at tgreunke@fremonttribune.com.

