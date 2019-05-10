While Fremont High School senior Avery Deckers’ athletic abilities have propelled her on to the track and cross country teams at Nebraska Wesleyan next fall, one of her favorite memories of her time as a Tiger involves a race that she didn’t run.
Although she served as an alternate when the Tigers brought home a state championship and runner-up trophy from the NSAA State Cross Country Championships last October, seeing her friends and teammates compete at a championship level—and the community support that came with it—is something she will always cherish.
“Even though I didn’t get to compete it was amazing to see all my teammates go out there and succeed as a team,” she said. “And the school support and the community support for that effort was really awesome.”
While Decker didn’t compete at the Cross Country State Championships, she did plenty of running in her time as a Tiger on both the cross country and track teams throughout her four years at FHS.
And that won’t change when she heads down to Lincoln to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University this fall, as she will continue her athletic career as a cross country and mid-distance runner on the Prairie Wolves’ cross country and track teams.
Decker says she’s excited for the challenge of college level athletics, and that she plans to do plenty of training this summer between hours spent working at the Woodcliff Marina for a summer job.
Along with continuing her athletic career in college, Decker plans to focus her academic efforts on biological chemistry in an effort to fulfil her dreams of one day becoming a doctor.
I’ve always loved science and amth and I’ve always had the dream of becoming a doctor,” she said. “I want to go to medical school after Wesleyan and hopefully become a sports medicine physician.”
Decker has certainly set her self up for success during her time at FHS, as she has participated in a variety of extra-curricular activities on top of her athletic achievements.
Decker served on the Fremont High Student Council and was a member of the Fremont High Letter Club. She is also attained recognition as a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and National Business Honor Society.
While she is proud of her personal achievements, Decker’s favorite part of attending high school—and growing up—in the Fremont community is just that: the community itself.
“I’m just really grateful for all the experiences that have been afforded to me, and all the friends I’ve made along the way,” she said. “The community support here is amazing.”
She says a perfect example of that community support is how everyone has come together following historic flooding in March.
“It’s amazing how close everyone is, especially when something happens like the flood—everybody came together,” she said.
While Decker says she’ll miss her hometown, and some of the experiences she has had during her time at Fremont High School, she’s ready to begin the next chapter in her life and excited to finally walk across the stage at graduation to receive her diploma.
“I’m really ready,” she said.
As she enjoys her last few days before leaving Fremont High forever, she passed on a little advice to some of her fellow Tigers who still have a few years left before their final day at the school.
“You get out of it what you put in,” she said.