Fremont Public Schools has announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for Deer Pointe Elementary has been rescheduled for Monday, April 3.

The ceremony at Deer Pointe Elementary will begin at 4 p.m. at the south end of Deer Crossing (southwest of Vision Source Optical).

Deer Pointe Elementary, along with Howard and Washington Elementary, share the same blueprints.

The three elementary school replacements are part of a 10-project, $123 million school facility improvements bond issue that passed on Sept. 14, 2021. They are designed to accommodate four sections of each grade level preschool through fourth grade. The projects which are in various stages of development and construction will be completed in the next 24-36 months.

The new elementary schools will be built to serve up to 540 students as the community continues to grow. The anticipated completion of the buildings will be in the summer of 2024.