Despite criticism surrounding FEA survey timing, President Doug Sheppard sees positive communication

A Fremont Education Association survey distributed to members a day before the first day of classes at Fremont Public Schools has drawn attention not only for its results, but for its timing.
The survey, which opened at 1 p.m. Aug. 10, was only open for around four hours before being closed, according to FEA President Doug Sheppard.
During that time, approximately 185 out of around 350 FEA members responded to the survey. Many of those respondents said they did not feel safe in their classroom and were worried about the safety of their children.
A generalized summary of the survey was then presented to the FPS Board of Education before being released to the Fremont Tribune about two weeks later.
"The timing of the survey probably was not at a great time, being put out the day before school started," Sheppard said. "The teachers were stressed out with the new expectations and procedures."
Sheppard said he heard from FEA members who were frustrated that they were not given the chance to respond to the survey given its short window.
He added that apprehension and questions about the district's back-to-school blueprint also played into the survey results.
"People were a little apprehensive about how things would look or how things were going to act without having students in the building to see how things were actually going to work," Sheppard said.
Some of those concerns spilled over into last Monday's FPS school board meeting.
During the meeting, Fremont High School teacher Aaron Pierce believed that, despite the short time frame allowed for the survey, it showed a clear majority of FEA members had concerns with school starting under the district's current plan prior to the beginning of the year.
According to the survey, around 70% of respondents disagreed when asked if they felt safe in their classroom. Respondents reacted similarly when asked if they believed children were safe in the classroom.
While Pierce said that survey may be dismissed since results were collected prior to the start of the school year, it is imperative the district listens to its teachers.
"While my conversations with my co-workers are by no means a scientific survey, it seems to me that my co-workers are now even under a greater degree of stress and are further disenchanted with the school's function upon reopening than they were prior to a month ago," Pierce said.
Pierce said teachers were encouraged to take mental health training and practice self care in preparation for the upcoming year.
At the same time, he said teachers were also being asked to use non-contract time to prepare online courses just a week before the start of classes.
"We were told in one breath that our mental health and well being are the most important only to be told in the next they must take a backseat," he said.
He said teachers are burning the candle at both ends with the additional burden being placed upon them to moderate online courses, even though parents are meant to lead online learning under the district's back-to-school blueprint.
"While it's possible, in theory, to have online learning be parent led, a teacher, or a good teacher, can not ignore the questions and concerns of those students asking from home," Pierce said. "And those are often entirely different questions than the ones being addressed in the classroom."
Pierce said the added workload has him "running out of wit."
"I don't think I'm alone in feeling that way either," he said. "We've been told to take care of ourselves while the expectations simultaneously being beat upon us make it all but impossible to do."
Pierce said he didn't intend to point a finger at anybody, but he wants to ensure meaningful changes are made in the future to preserve a quality education for his students.
"If you want quality education for people, we need to continue and make some of these changes," he said.
Johnson Crossing Academic Center teacher Tammy Rensch had a letter outlining her feelings regarding the new year and FEA survey presented at the board meeting.
In her letter, Rensch noted that she did share some reservations about returning to the classroom in the FEA survey distributed to members on Aug. 10, but she felt the first month of classes had gone well.
Rensch added that she was disappointed the initial survey results were released to the Tribune. She believed a follow-up survey should have been given.
"I, for one, feel safe with school," she said in the letter. "My co-workers at JCAC feel safe. We are glad to be back in school. My results for a follow-up survey would have been much different from the first survey."
While the survey has been subject to scrutiny, Sheppard said the FEA and FPS administration have been able to come together and form a committee to respond to issues that arise regarding the district's ever-changing blueprint.
"We recognize there was a problem with lack of communication, so that's why we put together this task force and I think that it's really helped communication on knowing and understanding some of the 'why things have happened.'"
Sheppard said concerns regarding the size of classrooms and the introduction of the district's virtual learning component continue to be some of the prevailing issues throughout the district.
In an attempt to provide some additional guidance for students in the virtual learning environment, FPS will partner with Midland University to offer online tutoring sessions for all grade levels as well as supplemental math activities for students in grades K-4.
Sheppard said the district continues to look at ways to better its virtual learning environment, adding that FPS isn't the only district in the country being asked to address the issue.
"Every district is trying to do their best with what we know at the time," he said. "Some parents thought virtual learning was going to be the answer for them, and we're seeing some of those virtual learners come back into the classroom."
Sheppard said the communication that has come out of the survey has played a vital role in addressing concerns from teachers and staff during such a turbulent year.
"It's very critical that we do have this open communication," he said. "Sometimes administration doesn't like hearing what we have to say because they're hearing the hard facts. Sometimes we don't like what they have to tell us, but it's a give and take."
Sheppard said he believes the FEA and FPS administration is doing the best it can given the circumstances.
"It's very imperative that we work together," he said. "If we didn't, I think things would look a lot different."
