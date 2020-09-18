Despite criticism surrounding FEA survey timing, President Doug Sheppard sees positive communication

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fremont Education Association survey distributed to members a day before the first day of classes at Fremont Public Schools has drawn attention not only for its results, but for its timing.

The survey, which opened at 1 p.m. Aug. 10, was only open for around four hours before being closed, according to FEA President Doug Sheppard.

During that time, approximately 185 out of around 350 FEA members responded to the survey. Many of those respondents said they did not feel safe in their classroom and were worried about the safety of their children.

A generalized summary of the survey was then presented to the FPS Board of Education before being released to the Fremont Tribune about two weeks later.

"The timing of the survey probably was not at a great time, being put out the day before school started," Sheppard said. "The teachers were stressed out with the new expectations and procedures."

Sheppard said he heard from FEA members who were frustrated that they were not given the chance to respond to the survey given its short window.

He added that apprehension and questions about the district's back-to-school blueprint also played into the survey results.