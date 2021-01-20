Discussions about current political climate remain crucial in Midland University classrooms, history professor says

The last three months have been a firestorm for American politics.
What began as a contentious November presidential election that led to numerous unsubstantiated legal challenges over the course of December culminated with a siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the same day Congress convened to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president.
Just a week later, now-former President Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice for inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The controversy surrounding these issues has left the country deeply divided. In the classroom, however, these issues have led to important discussions and learning opportunities, according to Midland University Associate Professor of History Dustin Gann.
Gann said the perspective within his classroom is that current events are “absolutely connected to history.”
“I think students have the idea that when you study something in the past, it’s just that. It’s in the past,” he said. “So you’re almost learning about it in a vacuum instead of thinking about how today is happening because of what happened before.”
With recent political events, Gann said it is easier to make connections between the present and the past.
“So these kinds of events really make that conversation a little bit easier to have, because to see these same things play out are very analogous to what’s happened in the past,” he said.
Last semester, Gann taught a constitutional history class, which discussed everything from the Electoral College to the Supreme Court and its role.
With 2020 being an election year, Gann said students were given the opportunity to learn in real-time about the role of the Electoral College and how its votes are certified.
With that foundation, Gann said students can then began to form their own critiques and discussions about current events.
“They can start to critique or react to things that they were seeing in the news in terms of, ‘wait, that’s not how they’re supposed to work. This is somebody trying to manipulate or reinterpret something for partisan gain,’” Gann said. “They had that ability to kind of consume that information in a critical way.”
That ability to use the past as a lens to critique the present is what makes these discussions so important, according to Gann.
“I think that’s one of the real strengths of teaching history is giving students those tools, because we wouldn’t have predicted this time last year how this fall was going to play out and, you know, we can’t predict how next fall is going to play out,” he said. “We have to equip students with the information and the ability to process that information through.”
Gann also noted that he believes students are becoming more cognizant of the reality that change isn’t instantaneous.
While it may be convenient to chalk up past historical events, such as the Reconstruction era following the Civil War or breaking up of monopolies near the end of the 1800s, as actions defined by a president or their policy, Gann said that glosses over the thousands across the country who work to implement that change.
He also pointed to the election of former President Barack Obama, saying his generation referred to that as their “man on the moon moment.” In reflection, Gann said Obama’s election was a real step forward, but didn’t automatically solve the country’s problems.
“I think students now are realizing that they have to take action and they have to be involved in that process of change, rather than just casting a vote and then forgetting about that for four years or eight years or whatever the case is,” he said.
Discussions about the current state of the country and its ties to the past are crucial, according to Gann. He believes the classroom is the best place to have those conversations.
“I think the classroom is one of the places that students need to feel safe and be able to voice any opinion that they have, because the classroom is where we can start to interrogate what those opinions are and why people feel that way,” Gann said.
For Gann, this is the perfect time to be teaching history. Now more than ever, he said events from the past have become even more relevant.
“Part of the message of teaching history is that students are going to have an effect on history, that history is happening around us every day and students have to be empowered to feel as though they can have a positive impact on the trajectory of the country and on the trajectory of the future,” he said.