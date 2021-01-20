Discussions about current political climate remain crucial in Midland University classrooms, history professor says

Gann also noted that he believes students are becoming more cognizant of the reality that change isn’t instantaneous.

While it may be convenient to chalk up past historical events, such as the Reconstruction era following the Civil War or breaking up of monopolies near the end of the 1800s, as actions defined by a president or their policy, Gann said that glosses over the thousands across the country who work to implement that change.

He also pointed to the election of former President Barack Obama, saying his generation referred to that as their “man on the moon moment.” In reflection, Gann said Obama’s election was a real step forward, but didn’t automatically solve the country’s problems.

“I think students now are realizing that they have to take action and they have to be involved in that process of change, rather than just casting a vote and then forgetting about that for four years or eight years or whatever the case is,” he said.

Discussions about the current state of the country and its ties to the past are crucial, according to Gann. He believes the classroom is the best place to have those conversations.