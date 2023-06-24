More than 300 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s spring commencement ceremonies on May 13. Two ceremonies were held, one beginning at 10 a.m. for students receiving graduate degrees and undergraduate students who attended the Lincoln campus, and one at 2 p.m. for students receiving undergraduate degrees from the university’s Crete campus. Both ceremonies took place in Crete, in the university’s outdoor amphitheater, Cassel Theatre.