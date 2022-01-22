Doane University dean's list

A total of 253 Doane University undergraduate students qualified for the school’s dean’s list during the fall semester. To qualify, students must have a 3.7 GPA or above, and have at least 12 graded credits for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Tanner Pittman.
Fremont: Kasey Johannssen, Drew Pennington, Anna Prauner, Emma Woods.
North Bend: Colton Mitties, Trevor Nelson.
Scribner: Ben Moxness.
Wahoo: Dalton Specht.
West Point: Bryant Rief.
Yutan: Madison Davis.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
