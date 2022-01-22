 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doane University dean's list

Dean's list Doane University.jpg

A total of 253 Doane University undergraduate students qualified for the school’s dean’s list during the fall semester. To qualify, students must have a 3.7 GPA or above, and have at least 12 graded credits for the semester.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Tanner Pittman.

Fremont: Kasey Johannssen, Drew Pennington, Anna Prauner, Emma Woods.

North Bend: Colton Mitties, Trevor Nelson.

Scribner: Ben Moxness.

Wahoo: Dalton Specht.

West Point: Bryant Rief.

Yutan: Madison Davis.

