Doane University dean's list

Doane University
Doane University has 269 students who have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Andrew Theiler.
Fremont: Avery Martin, Drew Pennington, Samuel Province.
Ithaca: Hannah Brust.
North Bend: Colton Mitties.
Scribner: Ben Moxness.
Yutan: Madison Davis.
