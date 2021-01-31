 Skip to main content
Doane University dean's list
Doane University dean's list

Doane University has 269 students who have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Andrew Theiler.

Fremont: Avery Martin, Drew Pennington, Samuel Province.

Ithaca: Hannah Brust.

North Bend: Colton Mitties.

Scribner: Ben Moxness.

Yutan: Madison Davis.

