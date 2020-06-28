Doane University dean's list
Doane University 

Doane University announced 291 students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Andrew Theiler.

Fremont: Kasey Johannssen, Cali McEntee, Drew Pennington, Anna Wiese.

Ithaca: Hannah Brust.

Wahoo: Joselyn Schnakenberg, Lexis Stuchlik.

