Doane University dean's list

Doane University
Doane University announced 291 students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Andrew Theiler.
Fremont: Kasey Johannssen, Cali McEntee, Drew Pennington, Anna Wiese.
Ithaca: Hannah Brust.
Wahoo: Joselyn Schnakenberg, Lexis Stuchlik.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!