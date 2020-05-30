Doane University graduates

Doane University
Despite being unable to hold an in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19, Doane University awarded 450 degrees to its spring graduates.
This spring Doane had 148 graduates from the College of Education, 120 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 117 graduates from the College of Business, 48 graduates from the College of Professional Studies, and 17 graduates from the School of Integrative Learning.
Diplomas were mailed to May graduates and they have been invited to attend Doane's winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 12, 2020, or the university's spring commencement ceremony May 15, 2021, to be honored for their graduation. Both ceremonies will be held on Doane's Crete campus.
The following area students will be awarded degrees:
Fremont: Rebecca Bachmann, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Denise Ann Burns, Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Hailie Marie Crull, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Brittney Anne Kuhr, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Cali Madison McEntee, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Sara Ann Ohlrich, Master of Business Administration; Katie Ann Petersen, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Korri Maegann Veskerna, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Anna Catherine Wiese, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
Wahoo: Hannah Denise Allfree, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education; Mitchell McGill, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
