Doane University graduates

  • 0
Doane University presented degrees to the 150 students who crossed the stage during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 11. The in-person ceremony was held inside Fuhrer Fieldhouse on the university’s Crete campus.

In total, 165 students graduated from the university in December. Of those graduating, there are 79 graduates from the College of Education, 28 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 47 graduates from the College of Business, and 11 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.

The following are students were awarded degrees:

College of Education — Graduate Students

Arlington: Jacqueline Maren Morgan, Education Specialist.

Fremont: Amy Beth Christ, Education Specialist; Allison Renee Graham, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Justin Lynn Horner, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

Scribner: Jerica Nicole Baumert, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

Master of Science in Instructional Design & Technology

Wahoo: Michael Joseph Pensick, Master of Science in Instructional Design and Technology.

