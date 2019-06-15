Doane University graduates

Doane University
Doane University recognized graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Professional Studies, and the College of Education at its commencement ceremony on May 11.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Kelli Nicole Albracht, Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design, Summa Cum Laude Honors Program; Catherine M. Theiler, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Fremont: Lukas Michael Anderson, Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies in Business, Summa Cum Laude; Yahaira Natali Salinas, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; Sophie Lee Tonjes, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
North Bend: Cassidy Grace Chapman, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education & Special Education; Joshua Dykman, Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies in Business; Kortlyn Nicole Tawney, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Prague: Trisha Lynn Aguilera, Master of Education in Educational Leadership.
Scribner: Jerica Nicole Baumert, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
Wahoo: Jordan Elaine Barry, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Elizabeth Christine Tyler, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Sarah Jane Virchow, Master of Arts in Counseling.
Weston: Cassandra Delgado, Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies in Business Administration.