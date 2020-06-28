Doernemann receives LENRD scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) recently awarded four scholarships to area graduates. The $500 scholarships are given to graduating high school seniors within the district who are planning to further their education in a natural resources or agriculture related field.

To be eligible for a scholarship the student must be a graduating high school senior who resides or whose family owns land within the LENRD boundaries. The student must have an overall grade point average of a 2.0, or higher, on a 4.0 scale.

The student must also attend an accredited college, community college or vocational school the semester following graduation.

Casey Doernemann of Dodge was selected to receive one of the scholarships. Doernemann is a graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and major in agri-business. He is the son of Jim and Lynda Doernemann of Dodge.

