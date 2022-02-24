Donations sought for Oakland-Craig post prom event

Oakland-Craig’s post-prom committee is seeking donations from the public for the group’s Casino Night extravaganza.

The committee’s goal, spokesman Crystal Wood said, is to offer students a safe and fun activity in which to participate following their evening at the prom.

The committee is seeking donations of gift cards in any amount, merchandise, experiences or tickets to offer as incentives for students to attend post prom. Donors will have their name or business on a list of sponsors at post prom and in a wrap-up article in the newspaper to show appreciation for your donation and the committee will provide a donation letter, if requested, for tax purposes.

O-C’s prom is set for April 23. The committee is asking to receive, or pick up, all donations by March 30.

More information is available by e-mailing Wood at crystal310419@gmail.com, or by phone at 402-719-2594.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.