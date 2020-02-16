Drake University dean's list

Drake University
The dean’s and president’s lists have been announced at Drake University.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the president's list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2019 semester.
The following area students were honored:
Fremont: Alexander Rohlfs, dean’s list; Jack Wilmes, president's list.
Washington: Rachel Kelsey, dean's list.