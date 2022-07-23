 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drake University dean's and president's lists

Drake University

Drake University has announced its dean’s and president’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.

Jack Wilmes of Fremont was named to the president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester.

Rachel Kelsey of Washington, Nebraska, was named to the dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

