Drake University dean's list
Drake University dean's list

Drake University

Drake University

Drake University has announced its dean’s and president’s list for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the president’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont:

  • Jack Wilmes, president’s list.

Washington: Rachel Kelsey, dean’s list.

