Drake University dean's list

Drake University
Drake University has announced its dean’s and president’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the president’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.
The following area students were honored:
Fremont:
- Jack Wilmes, president’s list.
Washington: Rachel Kelsey, dean’s list.
