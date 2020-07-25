Drake University dean's list

Drake University
Drake University has announced its dean’s and president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the president's list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The following area students were honored:
Fremont: Jack Wilmes, president's list.
Washington: Rachel Kelsey, dean's list.
