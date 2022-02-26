 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Drake University dean's list

Education News

Jack Wilmes of Fremont has been named to the president’s list at Drake University.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester at Drake.

