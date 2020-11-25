Drews participates in honor recital

Concordia University, Nebraska music students performed in the semiannual honor recital Oct. 27 in front of a limited audience in attendance, while the performances were streamed on the music department's Facebook page.

The semiannual honor recital at Concordia showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of student musicians. Musicians are chosen to perform based on auditions judged by music department faculty. The recital is held once each semester.

Garret Drews, a junior from Fremont, was among the students selected to perform in the honor recital. Drews was selected to sing tenor on "Lonely House" from Street Scene by Kurt Weill.

