Fremont Public Schools has given its 2018 “Distinguished Friend of Education” award to Jane Dugan.
Dugan, a grief counselor who is also a board member on the Fremont Public Schools Foundation, was noted for her recent efforts in helping to raise money for the Fremont Public Schools Foundation’s campaign to get Chromebook computers into the hands of students this year.
According to a Fremont Public Schools press release, Dugan also “spearheaded the effort for a washer and dryer, including installation at Washington Elementary School” and represented the Foundation at public events.
Dugan received the award at Fremont Public Schools’ opening session ceremony held on Friday.
“I was just so deeply humbled and honored,” Dugan told the Tribune on Friday. “I’m humbled and I’m honored to receive this.”
Dugan has been on the Fremont Public Schools Foundation Board since the non-profit, which supports the school system, started in 2003. She’s been involved in several big fundraising events—including a 2013 drive to get iPads for educational purposes in the hands of all of Fremont’s elementary school students.
For that effort, Dugan hosted several events to show potential donors how iPads could facilitate learning in Fremont’s classrooms.
The latest fundraising campaign by the Foundation is similarly trying to get students connected to technology—this time, it’s Chromebook computers for students in grades seven through 12. Foundation Executive Director Joe Sajevic told the Tribune on Wednesday that the effort is still $4,000 short, but that he expects it will meet the goal. The purchase will make it so that every student in grades five through 12 will be assigned their own Chromebook.
For this latest effort, Dugan hosted another event showing potential donors how Chromebooks are used in Johnson Crossing, where there are already enough for each student.
And during the Fremont Area Community Foundation “Big Give” Campaign, Dugan raised more than $10,000 for the Chromebook effort.
Dugan believes that keeping up with technology is crucial in ensuring that Fremont Public Schools can compete with other schools across the state.
“We’re a class A school,” Dugan said. “We’re probably one of the last ones to be able to say we’re ‘one-to-one’—one piece of technology to one student. And I think it’s very important that, if we’re a class A, we want to be up there. We want to be with the rest of them providing that.”
Dugan considers herself a lifelong learner and says that supporting education is “one of my passions.”
“I hope I always want to learn different things until the day I die,” she said.
Dugan’s husband and two sons graduated from Fremont High School, and she taught there for three years. After that, she substituted for 15 years.
“And then this foundation has brought me back into it,” she said.
Dugan also enjoys her work as a grief counselor—she considers the opportunities to help those who are hurting “an honor.”
“I feel like it’s a God wink,” she said. “God is saying, I think you can help this person.”
As for the Chromebook initiative, Dugan says it’s not too late to help out.
“If there are people who want to donate money for a Chromebook, maybe in memory of someone, or to honor a teacher in their life—what a nice way to do that,” she said.