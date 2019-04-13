Students, faculty and alumni were honored by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln at its annual Ivy Day ceremonies on April 6.
The event, co-sponsored by Mortar Board and the Innocents Society, recognized outstanding contributions of students selected to serve in the two organizations, as well as the achievements of current members and notable underclassmen and seniors.
Ceremonies took place at the Nebraska Champions Club and concluded with the traditional planting of the ivy by the 2019-20 presidents of the societies: Lukas Hall of Omaha for Mortar Board and Kamryn Sannicks of Lincoln for the Innocents Society.
New members of Mortar Board are tapped into the Black Masque Chapter each spring by Mortar Boarders wearing black masks and robes. The 26 new members were selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to the university and community.
Braden Dvorak of Dodge was among the 2019 inductees into the Black Masque chapter of Mortar Board. Dvorak, son of Dean and Tammy Dvorak, is majoring in agricultural economics.