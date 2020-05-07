EducationQuest continues to provide free college planning services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EducationQuest Foundation wants Nebraska students and families to know that, during the pandemic, its staff is continuing to provide free college planning services via phone, virtual appointment, and live chat at EducationQuest.org.

Students who may especially need help right now are high school seniors who haven’t yet completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or whose college plans have been disrupted due to COVID-19, and juniors who are uncertain about how to plan for college.

To make an appointment for free help, students should call the location nearest them: Omaha – 888-357-6300; Lincoln – 800-303-3745; Kearney – 800-666-3721; and Scottsbluff – 800-303-3745, ext. 6654.

EducationQuest also has a COVID-19 webpage with resources to help students stay on track to college. It includes links to Nebraska colleges and to the schools’ virtual campus tours and COVID-19 information.

To learn more, visit EducationQuest.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0