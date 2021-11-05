EducationQuest to host virtual college fair

EducationQuest will host a virtual college fair from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Registration for the free event is open now at eqf.org/collegefair.

Students and parents will have the opportunity to visit more than 75 college booths, chat with college representatives and view live college-prep presentations.

Following the virtual college fair, a $500 scholarship will be awarded to an eligible attendee who has visited a minimum of five college booths. Attendees who meet the requirements are automatically registered for the drawing.

To register for the virtual college fair or learn more details about the scholarship, visit eqf.org/collegefairinfo.

