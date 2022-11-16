Educator: FPS students growing academically

Students in the Fremont Public Schools system are continuing to grow academically.

That was the message from Kate Heineman, FPS executive director of teaching and learning.

Heineman shared information about the district’s academic growth when the FPS board of education met Monday night.

The annual report outlined student academic growth on the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) growth assessment.

This is a national assessment administered to all FPS students in grades kindergarten through eighth in the areas of reading and math.

Students across the district in all achievement bands are growing at least one year of academic growth each year.

“In a time where there are many questions about how students are doing, our students continue to grow academically,” Heineman said. “The flood of 2019 and the pandemic had an overall impact on student achievement, thanks to the hard work of our students and the support of our teachers, support staff and families, our students have continued to grow academically.”

Grant Elementary achieved the highest growth percentile at 66 percent, followed by Linden, Howard and Bell Field.

Clarmar, Washington and Fremont Middle School were above the 50th percentile with Johnson Crossing and Milliken Park slightly below.

NWEA uses a normative average of 44-53% growth to equate to one year of academic progress.

A sample size of 500,000-700,000 students across all 50 states is utilized to establish the norm.

“Fremont Public Schools has had a longstanding belief that all students can learn,” said Superintendent Mark Shepard. “We have limited ability to influence the educational experiences students bring to our district. Once they are here, we can help them maximize their potential. Growing at least one academic year is the goal—we are currently meeting that goal.”

During the meeting, the board also approved board/district goals related to:

* Student outcomes, opportunities;

* School culture, climate and engagement;

* Recruitment, development and retention of staff.

The board approved purchase of two replacement maintenance vehicles for $93,143 from Sid Dillon Chevrolet.

Board members also approved an out-of-state travel request for two JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) students to represent Nebraska at the National Student Leadership Academy for JAG in Washington D.C. later in November. Cheryl Pester with Erickson and Brooks presented the annual audit review for the district.

Board meetings start at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The meetings take place in the in the board room of the Main Street Building, 130 E. Ninth St. Individuals interested in addressing the board will be recognized at the beginning of the meeting.