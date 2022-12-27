Educators: Many accomplishments in 2022 at Fremont Public Schools

Between ground breakings for two new elementary school buildings and a host of accomplishments by students, it’s been a good year for the local public school system.

“There’s a lot of things we can be proud of and thankful for at Fremont Public Schools,” said Mark Shepard, superintendent. “With all of the activities related to the bond projects, the planning, the bidding, the construction, the ground-breakings, we’ve been very, very fortunate.”

FPS is in the midst of several projects associated with the $123 million bond issue approved by voters in September 2021.

Projects include new buildings for Howard and Washington elementary schools and Deer Pointe (the replacement for Clarmar Elementary). It also includes construction of a new Career and Technical Education center at Fremont High School along with extensive remodeling of the school and with new north and south entrances. Other projects include work on Linden, Milliken Park and Bell Field elementary schools, new track and artificial turf football field at Fremont Middle School and a 12-classroom addition and additional fine arts space at Johnson Crossing Academic Center (JCAC).

Shepard noted the unusual market for bidders on projects.

“In the past, we might have six or seven bidders on each project,” Shepard said. “This time, we’re kind of scrambling to find two or three, because the market is so different and so tight right now, but we’ve been very fortunate. To date, all of projects are on time and within budget.”

Shepard said only three projects have left to be bid in 2023 – Phase II of work on Bell Field Elementary School, Linden and JCAC.

“We have great contractors who are working well with our people and our staff have been amazing,” Shepard said. “There are inconveniences with construction, but they see the bigger picture and they see the long-term benefit and realize it’s going to be well worth it.”

Shepard cited the groundbreakings at Howard and Washington elementary schools as highlights for the year.

“They were very well attended,” Shepard said. “We had a lot of students there. They all got to scoop a shovel of dirt. It’s exciting, because it’s the first time in 20 years that we broke ground on a new elementary building.”

Shepard and Myron Sikora, Fremont High School principal, noted the variety of achievements students made this year.

“There’s been lots of accomplishments in the classroom as well as on the athletic fields, the courts, the bowling lanes and stage,” Sikora said.

Students have distinguished themselves academically.

Cade Rasmussen scored a perfect 36 on the American College Test (ACT).

Mackenzie Kirby is a National Merit Scholarship winner. These scholars are selected based on several factors including their academic record, including difficulty of subjects studied and grades earned and contributions and leadership in school and community activities.

“We’ve had National Merit Scholarship finalists before, but this is our first National Merit Scholarship winner,” Shepard said.

Many other FPS students made a variety of achievements.

Two Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students, Selah Worthy and Draven Riffel, were elected to state office and attended the National JAG conference representing the state of Nebraska.

FPS saw many athletic accomplishments with several state honors – Girls Basketball State Champions; Track Boys State Champions; Cross Country Boys State Championship; and Girls Bowling State Runner Up.

“We had two individual student athletes who were Gatorade players of the year,” Shepard said.

Taylor McCabe was Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and Elli Dahl was Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The FHS marching band received a superior rating in State Marching Band Competition in the fall.

“It’s the second one in a row for the marching band,” Shepard said.

The FHS theater department’s one-act play were district champions and placed fifth in state competition with its production of “Dracula.”

“We’re very proud of all our students’ accomplishments,” Sikora said.

Faculty members have distinguished themselves as well.

An FPS instructor was the first in the district to be awarded the Christa McAuliffe Award for Courage and Excellence in Education.

Mary Trehearn, an English teacher at FHS, was this year’s recipient of the award.

Each year, the award is given to a Nebraska teacher as a memorial for McAuliffe, the educator and astronaut who lost her life along with six other crew members in the Challenger space shuttle explosion on Jan. 28, 1986.

Keith Cunnings, industrial technology teacher, was named the National Bowling Coach of the Year.

Looking back, Shepard reflected on progress made during the last year.

“It’s definitely been a year of accomplishments. It’s also been a year of some challenges, when you look at the bond projects. Those all create inconvenience, not only for our students and our staff, but also for our parents,” Shepard said, adding, “People have been very understanding.”

Shepard again pointed out the challenge of the bidding climate and the market.

“Yet we continue to do what we do best and that is educate our students in the community and continue to plan for the future, which will have a real long-lasting impact on the community,” Shepard said.

Shepard expressed gratitude for the FPS board.

“We have such a strong board of education,” he said, noting that they make the best decisions for students and the community. “That leadership helps guide the school district. Keeps us focused on what’s important.”

Shepard commended teachers.

“Our teachers do an amazing job,” he said. “None of the accomplishments we have here happen without our teachers. Our teachers are absolutely second to none. They’re very dedicated and do everything they can do to make sure our students achieve to their maximum potential.”

Shepard also expressed appreciation for the honor FPS received this year when the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce recognized it as the “Large Business of the Year.”

“It says a lot about how our business community values and supports education,” Shepard said.

Looking ahead, Shepard sees the bond projects come to fruition – most of which will be completed in the summer of 2024. He looks forward to working with community partners on the Career and Technical Education programming within the new building and expanding opportunities for students and their families – providing a skilled workforce.

At the same time, Shepard said he looks for FPS to continue to provide “a high-caliber, high-performing atmosphere for students, whether it’s on the stage, on the track or in the gym and – in particular – in the classroom.”