ELECTION: Ludvigsen, Hansen and Murphy elected to FPS school board

Jon Ludvigsen, Todd Hansen and Pamela Murphy will fill out the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.
Ludvigsen, Hansen and Murphy received 5,524, 5,404, and 5,140 of the 13,503 unofficial votes reported late Tuesday evening by the Dodge County Election Commission, respectively.
Ludvigsen and Hansen will retain their seats on the board, while newcomer Murphy will replace incumbent Terry Sorensen, who has served on the board since 2012.
Murphy may be a newcomer to the board, but the retired assistant principal of Fremont Middle School and longtime FPS employee has had plenty of experience working in the school district.
In addition to teaching Boys Town skills to FPS staff over the past few years, Murphy has also served on the FPS Foundation board. That experience has allowed her to interact with the school frequently.
"To be on the board is a definitely more intense and more involved kind of activity and I'm very honored to do it," she said. "It is kind of surreal now to realize that you know that it's going to come to fruition and I'm really grateful to have been elected."
Initially, Murphy said her goal is to simply become oriented with her new role on the board. However, she said she plans to focus on equity and access as a board member.
"Whatever comes up for the board, I always want it to be filtered to what's best for the students," she said.
Incumbent Jon Ludvigsen, who has served on the board since 2014, said it is an honor to continue serving on the board. As a small business owner, Ludvigsen said he is still learning about some of the behind-the-scenes work necessary to run a school district.
"I don't know everything and I'm excited to continue learning and see where the schools go next with the bonds and buildings," he said.
Bonds continue to be an important issue for Ludvigsen. The possibility of a bond issue coming from the district is becoming an increasing probability as old debt in the district begins to roll off.
"Some of our buildings are in really bad shape," he said. "It's not healthy for the kids, teachers and staff and parents. In some of those areas, they're old and worn out and they just need to be repaired."
Ludvigsen said the district needs to focus on keeping technology updated to make sure students can continue to learn when in an environment such as the one created by COVID-19.
"We've got good schools, we've got good people and we just have to keep moving forward," he said.
Todd Hansen was not available for comment at the time of publication.
