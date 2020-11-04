ELECTION UPDATE: Murphy unseats Sorensen; Ludvigsen, Hansen say focus turns to a bond issue

"Whatever comes up for the board, I always want it to be filtered to what's best for the students," she said.

Incumbent Jon Ludvigsen, who has served on the board since 2014, said it is an honor to continue serving on the board. As a small business owner, Ludvigsen said he is still learning about some of the behind-the-scenes work necessary to run a school district.

"I don't know everything and I'm excited to continue learning and see where the schools go next with the bonds and buildings," he said.

Bonds continue to be an important issue for Ludvigsen. The possibility of a bond issue coming from the district is becoming an increasing probability as old debt in the district begins to roll off.

"Some of our buildings are in really bad shape," he said. "It's not healthy for the kids, teachers and staff and parents. In some of those areas, they're old and worn out and they just need to be repaired."

Ludvigsen said the district needs to focus on keeping technology updated to make sure students can continue to learn when in an environment such as the one created by COVID-19.

"We've got good schools, we've got good people and we just have to keep moving forward," he said.