ELECTION UPDATE: Murphy unseats Sorensen; Ludvigsen, Hansen say focus turns to a bond issue

Jon Ludvigsen, Todd Hansen and Pamela Murphy will fill out the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.
Ludvigsen, Hansen and Murphy received 6,413, 6,120, and 6,365 of the 17,110 unofficial votes reported Wednesday morning by the Dodge County Election Commission, respectively.
Ludvigsen and Hansen will retain their seats on the board, while newcomer Murphy will replace incumbent Terry Sorensen, who has served on the board since 2012.
Murphy may be a newcomer to the board, but the retired assistant principal of Fremont Middle School and longtime FPS employee has had plenty of experience working in the school district.
In addition to teaching Boys Town skills to FPS staff over the past few years, Murphy has also served on the FPS Foundation board. That experience has allowed her to interact with the school frequently.
"To be on the board is a definitely more intense and more involved kind of activity and I'm very honored to do it," she said. "It is kind of surreal now to realize that you know that it's going to come to fruition and I'm really grateful to have been elected."
Initially, Murphy said her goal is to simply become oriented with her new role on the board. However, she said she plans to focus on equity and access as a board member.
"Whatever comes up for the board, I always want it to be filtered to what's best for the students," she said.
Incumbent Jon Ludvigsen, who has served on the board since 2014, said it is an honor to continue serving on the board. As a small business owner, Ludvigsen said he is still learning about some of the behind-the-scenes work necessary to run a school district.
"I don't know everything and I'm excited to continue learning and see where the schools go next with the bonds and buildings," he said.
Bonds continue to be an important issue for Ludvigsen. The possibility of a bond issue coming from the district is becoming an increasing probability as old debt in the district begins to roll off.
"Some of our buildings are in really bad shape," he said. "It's not healthy for the kids, teachers and staff and parents. In some of those areas, they're old and worn out and they just need to be repaired."
Ludvigsen said the district needs to focus on keeping technology updated to make sure students can continue to learn when in an environment such as the one created by COVID-19.
"We've got good schools, we've got good people and we just have to keep moving forward," he said.
Hansen, who has served on the board since 2012, said he knew it was going to be a competitive road to reelection from the outset of the race.
"I appreciate everybody's support in being reelected," he said.
Hansen also noted the relationship he created with Sorensen over the course of his time on the board. While Sorensen will no longer serve on the board, Hansen said he will continue to look to the longtime educator for insight.
"[Sorensen] has been a great school board member from day one and he's actively engaged," Hansen said. "He brought a teacher's perspective to the board and I will continue to call him for input."
Hansen said he will continue to look into the possibility of a bond issue for the community to consider and will focus on the current school climate for both students and staff at FPS.
"Currently, virtual learning has caused our teachers to put in lots of hours outside of school and we need to make sure we are supporting them," he said. "They take care of our kids, so we need to take care of them."
Hansen encouraged parents and community members to become involved in the school system.
"I want to encourage parents and community members to be involved in our school system by volunteering, by being a mentor, giving us their opinion on good and bad stuff," he said. "We need our whole community to be engaged. It's going to benefit our community as a whole."
