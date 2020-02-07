For an hour-and-a-half each week, students in the Archbishop Bergan/Trinity Lutheran STEM Club are working to bring to life hundreds of vintage arcade games.
The group of 4th through 6th graders in the STEM club have been working on a project to recreate an arcade machine that will feature hundreds of classic arcade games like Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros and Punch Out.
The re-configured arcade machine will be customized with new parts and auctioned off during Trinity Lutheran’s annual auction on March 28.
The club, now in its third year of operation, has ballooned to nearly 90 kids between the two schools. When the program was first introduced in 2017, around 30 children were involved.
Trinity STREAM coordinator Brett Meyer said the partnership between the two schools has been special.
“It’s totally unique, you don’t see private schools really working together,” he said. “This is my third year at Trinity and I looked at it as ‘why wouldn’t we provide this opportunity?’”
The program is completely free for families, leaving no barrier in the way for kids who are interested in STEM fields. Meyer, who works alongside Bergan principal Dan Koenig, said he wants to introduce the topic to as many kids as possible
“I don’t want cost to be a hindrance,” he said.
He added that STEM club is meant to give students the chance to learn about STEM topics while tying in real-world, interactive activities.
“When students come to STEM club, I want them to be creative and I want them to build confidence,” he said. “If you look at the job market today and in the future, one of the most desired traits is pure creativity.”
Meyer said the kids follow a complex coding system, but with a little bit of guidance it’s starting to become second nature to them.
“The kids of this generation just get it,” he said.
In order to construct such a deep library of games, students have to learn how to code on a Rasberry Pi, which is essentially a microcomputer smaller than a pen that can be programmed to emulate classic games
Koenig said the process involves a lot of coding in order to program the games into the Rasberry Pies, but the end result is going to be worthwhile.
“What person who grew up in the ‘70s wouldn’t want to play a lot of the old classics?” he said.
In total, the project cost around $450 to put together, but Meyer said he hopes to double that during the auction. While one group works on coding and constructing the arcade, another is focused on 3-D printing and design.
“You look at how things, in terms of 3-D, how much that has advanced. The advances they have made is tremendous, but you need designers and programmers on the back end to develop this,” he said. “So I tell kids, if they get good at this, you could find a job in this.”
Koenig said allowing the students to explore the technology without barriers was exciting to see.
“It’s been fun to see them explore and not give them any parameters and just see what grabs their interest,” he said. “...It was cool to let them put the arcade together. Watching kids today, the games are so realistic, so it’s going to be fun to see them go back in time and play the older arcade games.”
From the moment students arrive and start working to the time the club ends at 5 p.m., they’re actively engaged in their work, Meyer said.
“A lot of time when that time hits we have angry kids because they don’t want to go home,” he said.
Once the first group of students finishes coding, the Rasberry Pies will be wiped clean and the groups will switch.
“I want to give these students the opportunity to use their imagination to create things that they maybe had no idea existed,” he said. “Hopefully they develop a passion for it.”