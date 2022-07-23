Elizabeth Franzluebbers earns doctorate degree from College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 124 students during two spring commencement ceremonies May 14-15.
These graduates participated in the first spring commencement held on campus in nearly 40 years. The ceremony was held in the new Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. A graduate ceremony for master’s and doctoral students was held on May 14, while an undergraduate ceremony was May 15.
Elizabeth Franzluebbers of Dodge was presented with an Occupational Therapy Doctorate.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.