Elizabeth Franzluebbers earns doctorate degree from College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 124 students during two spring commencement ceremonies May 14-15.

These graduates participated in the first spring commencement held on campus in nearly 40 years. The ceremony was held in the new Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. A graduate ceremony for master’s and doctoral students was held on May 14, while an undergraduate ceremony was May 15.

Elizabeth Franzluebbers of Dodge was presented with an Occupational Therapy Doctorate.

