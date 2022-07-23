 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ella Endorf graduates from University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Ella Endorf of North Bend majored in Public Policy Leadership and Integrated Marketing Communications and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Leadership and Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from the College of Liberal Arts.

