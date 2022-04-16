 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Ella Endorf honored as Who's Who at University of Mississippi

  • 0
University of Mississippi

Ella Endorf, of North Bend was honored in the 2021-22 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.

A total of 170 students were recognized for their achievements on April 8 at The Gertude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News