Ella Endorf honored as Who's Who at University of Mississippi

Ella Endorf, of North Bend was honored in the 2021-22 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.
A total of 170 students were recognized for their achievements on April 8 at The Gertude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
