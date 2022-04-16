Ella Endorf honored as Who's Who at University of Mississippi

Ella Endorf, of North Bend was honored in the 2021-22 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.

A total of 170 students were recognized for their achievements on April 8 at The Gertude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.

