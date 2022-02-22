 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Email basics course to be offered in West Point

Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a course that introduces the skills needed to use email on the Windows operating system.

Email Basics (INFO 5135/22S and CRN #70102) will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 212, 202 Anna Stalp Ave.

Participants will learn the types of email accounts available, how to create a contact list, how to create new messages, forward, reply and print as well as other functions to properly forward emails without compromising a recipient’s security and reducing the chances of spamming.

Cost of the course, with Annie Lauschen the instructor, is $30.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

