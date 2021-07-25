Emily Nau chosen for Raikes School at Nebraska

Emily Nau of Fremont is among 39 recent high school graduates selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.
Nau, a recent graduate of Fremont, plans to be an actuarial science major.
This will be the 22nd cohort in the history of the Raikes School, formerly the J.D. Edwards Honors Program. Cohort 2021 boasts 13 National Merit Finalists and a National Hispanic Scholar. The students represent 10 states and 18 Nebraska high schools. They are pursuing eight majors across three colleges.
Students in the Raikes School live and learn together in the Kauffman Academic Residential Center, participating in a variety of classes and experiences that make them well-rounded candidates for internships, full-time positions and graduate school. Most Raikes School students (95%) complete three or more internships, and all have jobs or are accepted into graduate school within three months of graduation. This summer, Raikes School students are interning or completing research with 45 companies in 13 states. The school’s 2021 graduates will start their careers at 24 companies in 14 states.
During their first few semesters on campus, Cohort 2021 will complete coursework in areas such as computer science, software engineering, data science, economics, finance, leadership and communications. Additionally, in their first semester, they will take part in a unique freshmen seminar designed to help them navigate the college experience and prepare for future semesters, as well as recognize and utilize their strengths.
During their third and fourth years, students will participate in Design Studio, the capstone experience of the Raikes School. In Design Studio, student teams work with industry partners to create innovative solutions to complex real-world problems. Design Studio students receive mentorship from industry professionals while developing leadership, project management, analytical and communication skills. In their senior year, students also participate in a seminar course led primarily by Raikes School alumni who share their wisdom on navigating life after college.