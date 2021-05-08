Endorf joins Tassels Chapter of Mortar Board at University of Mississippi

Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend was among 23 rising seniors to join the Tassels Chapter of Mortar Board at the University of Mississippi.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

The criteria for selection include a minimum GPA of 3.0 or top 35% of the junior class, whichever is higher, and a demonstrated commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

The 2021 class of new members was initiated into the chapter on March 11, and the initiation ceremony featured remarks by Ole Miss alumna Jan Farrington ('65) who also serves on the national Mortar Board Foundation board of directors.

